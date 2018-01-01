20th Annual Home Team Harvest

Now Through December 31

With the impact of COVID-19 on our communities, an estimated 2.2 million Washingtonians are facing food insecurity; this is more than double the 850,000 residents who identified as food insecure prior to the pandemic.

This unprecedented year needs an unprecedented goal. Help us raise 20 million meals for families and neighbors in need.

With your help, we can make an impact and support our communities. Northwest Harvest works with more than 375 local food banks and meal programs across the state to distribute food to people in need.

Together, we can help our neighbors. Please donate to Home Team Harvest today.