20th Annual Home Team Harvest
Now Through December 31
With the impact of COVID-19 on our communities, an estimated 2.2 million Washingtonians are facing food insecurity; this is more than double the 850,000 residents who identified as food insecure prior to the pandemic.
This unprecedented year needs an unprecedented goal. Help us raise 20 million meals for families and neighbors in need.
With your help, we can make an impact and support our communities. Northwest Harvest works with more than 375 local food banks and meal programs across the state to distribute food to people in need.
Together, we can help our neighbors. Please donate to Home Team Harvest today.
Help us raise 20 million meals
JOIN US ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5, FOR A SPECIAL HOME TEAM HARVEST BROADCAST SPECIAL
Tune in to KING 5 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, for a broadcast special celebrating 20 years of Home Team Harvest. Learn more about the campaign, its history, how it changes lives in our communities and how YOU can help us reach our goal to raise 20 million meals to ensure everyone gets enough to eat.